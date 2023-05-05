Edit Account-Sign Out
Coronation screening in Bognor Regis cancelled due to bad weather

A big-screen showing of the King’s Coronation in Bognor Regis has been cancelled due to poor weathe, the town council has announced.

By Connor Gormley
Published 5th May 2023, 14:47 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 14:48 BST

Residents and visitors were originally invited to Hotham Park, in Bognor Regis, at 11am, a screening of the king’s coronation parade on the big screen. This was set to be followed by a showing of Paddington – an appropriately British choice voted for by members of the public.

Unfortunately, council officers have since cancelled the event, citing the bad weather forecast, which predicts temperatures of just 12°C and a considerable chance of rain.

Sunday’s event, which features a live broadcast of the coronation concert, an art workshop, and live music, is still set to take place.

King Charles III - Getty Images
King Charles III - Getty Images

