Residents and visitors were originally invited to Hotham Park, in Bognor Regis, at 11am, a screening of the king’s coronation parade on the big screen. This was set to be followed by a showing of Paddington – an appropriately British choice voted for by members of the public.
Unfortunately, council officers have since cancelled the event, citing the bad weather forecast, which predicts temperatures of just 12°C and a considerable chance of rain.
Sunday’s event, which features a live broadcast of the coronation concert, an art workshop, and live music, is still set to take place.