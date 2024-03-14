Coroner calls for review of midwifery guidelines after baby's death at Worthing Hospital

Midwives reported that her behaviour seemed normal for a mother in labour but the coroner noted that, until Mrs Davis was transferred to hospital, 'there had been a failure to recognise a change in [her] mental state' and 'a lack of investigation into what Robyn was saying both at home and in the hospital'. Mrs Schofield added: "She did not feel she was being listened to.”Mrs Schofield stressed no individual was responsible for Orlando’s death and she could not be certain that an earlier transfer to hospital would have changed the outcome. The coroner agreed midwives involved with the birth should have taken more accurate records of Mrs Davis' fluid intake and outtake during labour but doing so was not part of midwifery guidelines at the time, and none of the clinicians knew enough about hyponatraemia to consider it a factor."There is no normal guidance on managing hyponatraemia on pregnancy in birth,” she said. “This has been a case where there has been a gross negligence but this has come about from the cumulation of factors on events that day."Saying Orlando’s death was 'one too many', the coroner called for an urgent review of midwifery guidelines across the UK.In a statement issued shortly after the inquest’s conclusion, Maggie Davis, chief nurse at University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust, agreed with Mrs Schofield’s call for a national review. “We wish to offer our sincere condolences to Orlando’s family once more for the unimaginable heartache and distress caused by the loss of their baby boy. As the coroner noted in her findings, hyponatraemia is an extremely rare condition which is little understood. We support her view that there is an urgent need for new national guidelines. This tragedy has deeply affected everyone involved in the family’s care, and led directly to us introducing new guidance and training within our maternity service.”