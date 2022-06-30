Coroner criticises mental health services after death of Horsham schoolgirl, 14

Senior West Sussex Coroner Penelope Schofield said at an inquest this week that the death of 14-year-old Robyn Skilton was contributed to by neglect.

Robyn was found dead in Southwater Country Park on May 7 2021.

In a narrative conclusion, Penelope Schofield said: “Robyn took her own life whilst struggling with her mental health.

News

"The mental health services failed Robyn as they did not recognise the deterioration of her mental health nor provide her with the care and treatment she required.

"Her death was contributed to by neglect.”

Horsham MP Jeremy Quin said after the hearing: “Failures took place which must never be repeated.

"The Trust is implementing change and I am pleased the Coroner is requiring a full update to ensure these are embedded.

"We must continue to get better in supporting our young people and learning the lessons of these dreadful tragedies that have affected far too many families and friends, to whom are hearts go out.“Multiple improvements have been identified and must be fully implemented.

"Alongside this I welcome the restated commitment to a Horsham based Young Persons’ Mental Health Hub which is what young people have identified as a real potential help and cannot be delivered too soon.”