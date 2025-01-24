Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A coffee shop in an East Sussex town has become available to let.

The Costa Coffee store is being advertised via commercial property agents, Dyer & Hobbis.

The company said: “The property is available by way of a new lease by negotiation at a rent of £20,000 per annum.”

The branch available to let is the store in High Street, Battle.

The Costa Coffee shop in High Street, Battle. Picture: Dyer & Hobbis

In its brochure, Dyer & Hobbis said: “This ground-floor coffee shop benefits from a main road location. It offers customer toilets, a rear staff external area and an ATM machine currently producing a rent of £200 per month.

“Some fixtures and fittings may be available by way of separate negotiations.

“The property is located on the raised side of Battle High Street and is a short distance from the town square and Battle Abbey to the south east. Other nearby occupiers include local and national retail traders as well as restaurants and coffee shops serving the town.”

A Costa spokesperson said: “Our Battle High Street store, which is owned and operated by one of our franchise partners, is currently on the market to let. However, in the meantime, the store is still open and trading for customers in the local community.”