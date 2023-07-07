Cottesmore Seniors Open raises more than £3,000 for St Catherine’s Hospice

St Catherine’s Hospice benefitted to the tune of over £3,000 when the Seniors Section of Cottesmore Golf and Country Club held their annual Charity Open recently.

This very popular event attracted the maximum of 90 entrants, including 54 visitors from 27 golf clubs ranging from Horsham Golf & Fitness to Whalsay GC in the Shetlands.

The competitors played for either the Members or Visitors trophy on an Individual Stableford basis.

The Griffin course proved to be a very stern but fair test as play commenced from both the 1st and 10th yellow tees in overcast conditions before the rain showers arrived later in the morning.

Bernie Watson, left, receiving his prize from Alex Henderson, Captain of Cottesmore Seniors

After their rounds, everyone enjoyed a hot and cold buffet served in the Club’s Challis Room followed by a Raffle, Auction and Prize Giving ceremony.

The Visitor Trophy was won by Graham May (West Hove GC) who scored 37 points, followed by Nick Barnes (Lindfield GC) with 36 points on countback from Keith Boniface (Lindfield GC).

The Members’ Trophy was won by Bernie Watson with 39 points on countback from Tony Cockerill followed by Peter Elliott in 3rd place with 38 points

There were three on-course competitions; Nearest the Pin on the 3rd hole was won by Rob Morris from Worthing GC, the Longest Drive on the 14 th hole was won by Nigel Powell of Cottesmore GC and the Straightest Drive on the 18thhole was achieved by Colin Beviss from Hill Barn GC.

There was also an optional sweepstake competition where, for a £5 entry fee, any player who scored a 2 on any hole could win a share of 50% of the ‘pot’. Whilst four players scored a ‘2’ during their round, only one of them, Peter Browning from Singing Hills GC, entered the competition so he walked away with £160.