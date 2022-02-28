Having experienced lots of inconsistency in his early life, Baxter tends to find much of the world overwhelming and is now hoping to find a patient and loving family who could support him with his confidence.

While it may take some time to build up a relationship, Baxter will love nothing more than spending quality time with you once you have earned his trust. His dream come true would be an adult-only household, with several people at home so that there is always someone around to keep him company.

Beneath his insecurities, the active two-year old has a playful, fun-loving nature and is always eager for a game of football!

Baxter, an English Bulldog at Dogs Trust Shoreham, is looking for a home.

His perfect home would be one with a fair-sized garden, where he could practice his ‘dribbling’ skills and enjoy the outdoors when he may not wish to venture too far from home.

Baxter is particularly overwhelmed by loud noises and all that is unfamiliar to him — whether it be places, unusual objects or strangers — so he would not be able to live in town centres, busy neighbourhoods or near any fast roads. He will also need easy access to quieter walking areas.

Currently lacking in his 'doggy-social' skills, Dogs Trust Shoreham say that Baxter would benefit from being gradually introduced to other dogs of a friendly and calm nature once he has settled into his new routine. However, he will need to be the only pet at home.