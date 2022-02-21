The energetic four-year-old enjoys keeping himself busy with fun training, enriching walks in the countryside or settling down with a long-lasting chew.

When first getting to know him, Wolf would prefer to interact with you while participating in fun training, rather than with lots of cuddles so he will need adopters who won’t mind his need for space in their blossoming relationship.

Building up his friendship may some time, but Dogs Trust Shoreham say it will certainly be worth the wait.

Could you give adorable Wolf a loving home?

Owing to the sensitive side to his character, Wolf tends to find parts of the world overwhelming at times and hopes to find a patient, supportive family who could offer him plenty of TLC as well as ongoing training.

He will need to be the only pet, in an adult-only household, and would prefer to take quiet walks in the countryside to avoid bumping into other canines.

Wolf's potential family should anticipate that it may take him a while until he feels fully settled into his new environment. But with some patience, love and guidance, his carers believe that he will make for a fantastic companion.

If you think you could give Wolf the loving home that he deserves, or would like to know more about any of the dogs at Dogs Trust Shoreham, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming to start the virtual adoption process.