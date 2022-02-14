The active-natured Patterdale-cross enjoys any activity that keeps his busy brain stimulated, whether that’s engaging in fun training, using his nose when participating in scent games or solving a food-puzzle.

A family who are just as enthusiastic about his training as he is will be perfect as he will need plenty of input from his humans due to his lack of confidence and a sensitive side to his character.

Getting to know new people is one part of life that Peppy finds overwhelming, so building up his friendship will take some patience, a gentle approach and lots of tasty treats.

After you have earned his trust, Dogs Trust Shoreham say the Patterdale-cross will become more and more affectionate, relishing every second that he has by your side.

Peppy requires adult-only adopters and will need to live with a minimum of two family members, so that there is always someone nearby to keep him company.

His dream come true would be to lead a peaceful lifestyle, living in a home that is situated in a quieter area. He would also like his own private room in the house and a garden of his own.

Peppy will need to be the only pet at home but will benefit from building up his social skills with a regular canine companion to walk with.

