Council appeal for people to run refreshment kiosk on Hastings seafront
The distinctive circular kiosk has a serving hatch on the roadside and built-in seating on the seaward side. There is also external space for further seating which would need to be agreed and provided by the operator.
There is planning permission granted for takeaway/snack bar under planning application reference HS/FA/00834. It is a condition of the planning consent that the premises shall only be open for customers until 5pm in the winter and no later than 9pm in the summer.
It has a rateable value £3,700 for business rates and the structure has power, lighting and a water supply.
The kiosk is available to let on a full repairing and insuring lease for a term to suit a prospective tenant's requirements. Expressions of Interest must be submitted on a pro forma, available on request, no later than 5pm on Tuesday 23 April.
For an appointment to view the premises, or to request a pro forma, please contact the estates team at Hastings Borough Council.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.