Controversial plans for new bus lanes in Eastbourne have been put on hold following a council meeting today (Monday, January 15).

The plans, which residents of Seaside feared could impact business in the area, will not move forward in their ‘current design’, after East Sussex County Council (ESCC) voted to seek an extension from the government to change the design.

The original plans sought to place bus lanes from east of Gilbert Road to Langney Rise roundabout, which would remove parking spaces from residents and business owners in the ‘Seaside Corridor’.

Jodie Atherton, sales manager at DB Domestics in Seaside, has been fighting the plans ‘tooth and nail’ since she became aware of them four days before the public consultation ended.

Kevin Gillett and Tom Baxter protest against the new bus lane in Seaside. Photo: Jon Rigby

Ms Atherton had previously said, if the bus lanes went ahead, it could ‘potentially put a lot of people out of business’.

"Doors would close, houses will lose their market value, it’ll make the area less desirable,” she said.

“What’s now a thriving community - it’s got everything, all the amenities you could want - could become just empty buildings that are turned into houses.

“People won’t be able to come to us and park, and we do rely on a massive amount of out-of-town business.”

Staff at DB Domestics have largely led the fight against the proposals. Photo: Dream Life Photography

Ms Atherton led a protest to the ESCC building in Lewes this morning, where the group awaited the decision of Councillor Claire Dowling.

The council will now have to seek approval from the Department for Transport to redesign the plans.