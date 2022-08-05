Council speaks out over booking system for 'beach' at Southwater Country Park

It follows public criticism that the system is a ‘nonsense’ and a waste of public money.

The council says the system is being trialled this summer for a second year because of its success last year.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson said: “The booking system at the paddling beach area was put in place last summer (2021) to manage the volume of people on the beach during peak periods and make the beach safer and more enjoyable for children and families.“Whilst the council is delighted to have so many visitors from across the region to this ever popular destination, the cost of this success has unfortunately in the past brought about issues regarding parking, litter, overcrowding on the beach area and anti-social behaviour.“User responses to a 2021 survey were overwhelmingly positive and told us that not only was the booking system easy to use, but also the paddling beach was clean, safe, and it was easier to see the children in the water.

The beach area at Southwater Country Park

"It was great to hear that the visiting families enjoyed their sessions so much.“For the first time in many years, last summer we did not receive complaints from residents about off-street or poor parking, or excess litter in the park.

"We saw a reduction in night-time activity in the park and reports of people entering the water after hours also decreased.“We have therefore decided to re-introduce the booking system trial again in peak times during summer 2022.