Council speaks out over booking system for 'beach' at Southwater Country Park

It follows public criticism that the system is a ‘nonsense’ and a waste of public money.
The council says the system is being trialled this summer for a second year because of its success last year.
A spokesperson said: “The booking system at the paddling beach area was put in place last summer (2021) to manage the volume of people on the beach during peak periods and make the beach safer and more enjoyable for children and families.“Whilst the council is delighted to have so many visitors from across the region to this ever popular destination, the cost of this success has unfortunately in the past brought about issues regarding parking, litter, overcrowding on the beach area and anti-social behaviour.“User responses to a 2021 survey were overwhelmingly positive and told us that not only was the booking system easy to use, but also the paddling beach was clean, safe, and it was easier to see the children in the water.
"It was great to hear that the visiting families enjoyed their sessions so much.“For the first time in many years, last summer we did not receive complaints from residents about off-street or poor parking, or excess litter in the park.
"We saw a reduction in night-time activity in the park and reports of people entering the water after hours also decreased.“We have therefore decided to re-introduce the booking system trial again in peak times during summer 2022.
"The temporary fence around the beach area will stay up, but other than during peak holiday periods the gate will remain open and access to the beach will be open to all.“In running the booking system trial for a second year we will see if it continues to help make the park run more smoothly and create an overall improved visitor experience.“We are now conducting a further consultation with local residents and visitors to Southwater Country Park to determine how the park will evolve for future generations, and where future investments could be made.”