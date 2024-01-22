The council has confirmed it will help Defiant Sports find a new venue after the organisation was told it could no longer be involved with the Fort Fun site.

Defiant Sports’ managing director Loretta Lock previously said the group felt it had been ‘used’ by the council after it was announced that Defiant Sports would no longer be involved with the site it had been clearing for the majority of 2023.

The organisation had been offered a joint five-year lease by Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) last spring to develop part of the site into an accessible sports area for the community. EBC later said the decision to remove the organisation from the renovation plans was made because the council ‘had to identify the best way of getting the venue open and ready in the coming months’.

Following the news, the organisation said it was ‘at risk of folding’ after losing funding and not having a suitable venue. Now, the council has confirmed it is working with Mrs Lock to ‘best accommodate’ the organisation’s needs.

Defiant Sports' current venue at Sovereign Retail Park. The charity says it is unable to stay here due to planning permission being submitted to change the use of the site. Photo: Jon Rigby

A joint statement from Mrs Lock and Councillor Stephen Holt, Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council, said: “We met this week to discuss various options for how the council can best accommodate the needs of Defiant Sports moving forward.

“The meeting was very positive and focused on finding solutions, both in the short and longer term.

“We have agreed that council officers, in close liaison with Defiant Sports, will explore opportunities across all the authority’s sporting and community facilities.