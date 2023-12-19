Rother District Council is working to “minimise the impact” of the closure of Pontins in Camber Sands, a senior councillor has said.

Speaking at a full council meeting on Monday (December 18), Labour councillor Christine Bayliss, cabinet member for regeneration and economic development, updated members on what has been done since the holiday park’s “immediate” closure was announced last month.

She had been responding to a question from Conservative councillor Paul Osborne, who represents Camber as part of the Eastern Rother ward.

Cllr Osborne said: “Can [Cllr Bayliss] … reassure local ward members in Eastern Rother and Rye that … this council will remain in contact with Britannia Hotels, the owner, and either encourage or work towards a solution to what could be a very serious issue with a large site possibly becoming derelict or unused.

Pontins Camber Sands. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

“Whilst it is not in the best of condition, Pontins has provided cheap, low-cost holidays for many years, for many visitors and their spend is vital to the local economy in both Camber and Rye.”

In response, Cllr Bayliss said the council, as the freehold owner of the site, had been making efforts to contact Britannia Hotels for further information, as well as working with partners to support those made redundant by the park’s closure.

She said: “The council recognises the importance of Pontins Holiday Park as a local employer and holiday destination.

“As freeholder, we have reached out to the owners of Pontins to discuss their proposals for the future of the site, but are yet to receive a response. The council are writing further correspondence in relation to concerns about the condition of the site and its facilities and would hope to hear something early in the new year.

“In relation to jobs, we have had confirmation from [the Department for Work and Pensions] that the company have notified them of their intention of making staff redundant, which is disappointing given the time of year and approach to Christmas. We are also in contact with Rye Chamber of Commerce in response to their offer to work with us and other agencies to source alternative employment opportunities.

“I can assure members in Rye and Eastern Rother that we will do all we can to minimise the impact on the local economy and trust that the site eventually comes back into use as a holiday park.”

Britannia Hotels announced the closure of the Camber Sands holiday park on November 30th, saying customers with bookings would be contacted to arrange refunds. The firm also announced the closure of a second Pontins in Prestatyn, North Wales at the same time.