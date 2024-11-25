A senior county councillor has turned down calls to introduce lower speed limits in the Arlington area.

On Monday (November 18), Cllr Claire Dowling, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for transport and environment, considered a petition calling for new 40 mph speed limits to be introduced within the parishes of Arlington, Berwick and Long Man.

The petition, established by Arlington Parish Council, names 13 individual roads where petitioners argue lower speed limits are necessary to improve safety.

Speaking at the meeting, lead petitioner Jackie Appleton, an Arlington parish councillor, said: “Thankfully we have not experienced any serious accidents or loss of life yet and our campaign is to implement safe road conditions and deterrents to speeding traffic before that happens.

East Sussex County Council

“Surely safety should be the right of all those who live on these and every lane and it seems ludicrous that we should have to wait for a fatal accident before anything can be done.

“Yes, it may be only a handful of road users that feel the need to drive at speeds in excess of the nature of the lane and it is always these same drivers that when challenged with comments about being ‘allowed’ to drive at 60mph.”

Similar concerns were raised by ward councillor Nick Bennett (Con).

County council officers said the area does not meet the criteria to be included within the authority’s annual road safety programme.

They also said the character of the roads — which the report describes as “predominantly rural single-track lanes with limited frontage development” — would make lower speed limits inappropriate in terms of how drivers read road conditions.

In a report to Cllr Dowling, a council spokesman said: “Due to limited frontage development and local characteristics, these roads and lanes do not meet the council’s policy requirements for a lower speed limit; therefore, the national speed limit applies.

“Whilst they are subject to the national speed limit, the onus is on the individual driver to drive in a safe and judicious manner, and to the conditions of the road and the surroundings through which they pass. It is recognised nationally that most drivers will travel at the speed they consider to be safe for the conditions of the road.

“The majority of responsible drivers using the roads and lanes around Arlington will already be choosing to travel at a speed below the national speed limit due to the nature of the rural lanes.”

While officers had advised Cllr Dowling not to support the petition’s calls, they did say the parish council may be able to fund improvements through the county council’s community match scheme. These could take the form of speed-activated signs, officers said.

Cllr Dowling opted to follow the recommendation of officers and declined to introduce the lower speed limits requested by petitioners.