New time-limited disabled parking bays are set to be introduced in Lewes.

On July 16, East Sussex County Council’s planning committee agreed to move ahead with proposals for new parking restrictions in Lewes.

The committee agreed to move ahead with 18 Traffic Regulation Orders (TROs), which had previously been put out to public consultation as part of the latest Lewes Parking Review.

Seven of the TROs involved time-limited parking spaces reserved for disabled persons’ badge holders (better known as blue badge bays).

The blue badge bay in Albion Road, Lewes. Image credit: East Sussex County Council

For three of the proposals — sites in High Street, Station Street and Morris Road — the council had been looking to introduce a three-hour maximum stay to existing blue badge bays. These bays do not currently have any time restrictions at all.

The other four proposals — for sites in Albion Street, Brook Street, Court Road and Grange Road — would have seen the creation of new blue badge bays, also limited to a three-hour maximum stay, in areas which are currently shared permit and pay-and-display parking zones.

All seven of the proposals had seen objections raised by campaigners from the Lewes Area Access Group. According to meeting papers, the campaign group had objected to the time restriction element of the proposal.

Green Party councillor Johnny Denis — the ward member for all but one of the sites — had said he would support the creation of time-limited bays, but said the maximum stay should be for four hours instead of three. According to meeting papers, Cllr Denis said this would make the restrictions “consistent” with the other time-limited bays within the town.

In light of these views, council officers had recommended the objections to the proposals be (at least partly) upheld in all seven cases.

In practice, this would have seen the council go through with creating the new blue badge bays in Albion Street, Brook Street, Court Road and Grange Road, but not impose any time restrictions to them. The bays in High Street, Station Street and Morris Road would simply remain unchanged.

However, this recommendation saw push back from committee member Godfrey Daniel (Lab), who argued there would be benefits to having the time restrictions.

Cllr Daniel said: “In all of these the Lewes Area Access Group have commented. But they have not commented that they want no [time] restrictions, they’ve actually commented that they want a five-hour maximum [stay].

“That is relevant because most disabled people want to be able to access those spaces; they don’t really want them blocked up all day. I have a blue badge myself, it is my experience as a blue badge holder as well.

“So I actually favour a shorter term [of] time for that. I can live with four hours, but I am told by the officers that three hours is the standard across the county. If that is the case, that is the consistency.

“I would actually like to not uphold the objections and to implement the appropriate proposals. I don’t see the case for [how] keeping it as it is — the whole day — is really in the interest of the vast community of disabled people who use a blue badge.”

Other committee members were initially concerned about Cllr Daniel’s proposal as they felt the use of a three-hour maximum stay would be “confusing” if other time restrictions in the town were for four hours.

Officers disputed the claim that other time restrictions covered a four-hour period, confirming that a three-hour maximum stay was the standard.

They also confirmed the committee — due to the procedure and public consultations needed to introduce TROs — would not be able to introduce a four-hour limit in any case.

In light of this advice, Cllr Denis withdrew his comments, telling the committee he would rather have the three-hour limits than no time restrictions at all. He apologised for what he described as “misinformation”, but said he had been “absolutely led to believe that they were all standard at four [hours].”

While the proposals were considered individually, in each case the committee agreed not to uphold the objections and make the TROs as originally proposed.

The committee also agreed not to uphold objections to introduce non-time-restricted blue badge bays in Sun Street and East Street. Both spaces are intended to be used as resident parking.

Other restrictions agreed during the meeting include the extension of double-yellow lines in Lee Road and Old Malling Way, as well as no waiting restrictions in Waldshut Road, Blois Road and Crisp Road.

The committee also agreed TROs which are expected: to see a new bus stop installed in Telscombe Cliffs Way in Peacehaven; to formalise a blue badge bay in Lawes Avenue, Newhaven; and to formalise an existing area of double-yellow line on Newick Hill.