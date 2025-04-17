Councillors approve East Sussex football club’s storage container
On April 17), Rother District Council’s planning committee unanimously approved proposals to erect a dark green storage container on the north end of the recreation grounds, close to a block of former public toilets.
The application was submitted by Little Common Football Club, which intends to use it for the storage of machinery and equipment used by the club to maintain the football pitch.
Objections had been raised by a local resident who argued the container would be an “eyesore”.
This view was not shared by council planning officers who had recommended the scheme be approved.
Officers said the area was already utilised for storage and would not be “regularly used” by the club, which had taken on responsibility for maintaining the playing field. They also said the scheme had only been brought to the committee as it involved council-owned land.
For further information on the proposals, see application reference RR/2025/350/P on the Rother District Council website.
