Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A football club’s bid to erect a storage container on Little Common Recreation Ground has been approved by Rother councillors.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On April 17), Rother District Council’s planning committee unanimously approved proposals to erect a dark green storage container on the north end of the recreation grounds, close to a block of former public toilets.

The application was submitted by Little Common Football Club, which intends to use it for the storage of machinery and equipment used by the club to maintain the football pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Objections had been raised by a local resident who argued the container would be an “eyesore”.

Rother District Council. Pic: contributed

This view was not shared by council planning officers who had recommended the scheme be approved.

Officers said the area was already utilised for storage and would not be “regularly used” by the club, which had taken on responsibility for maintaining the playing field. They also said the scheme had only been brought to the committee as it involved council-owned land.

For further information on the proposals, see application reference RR/2025/350/P on the Rother District Council website.