Councillors call for 'urgent' review of Bognor ice rink relocation in open letter

The demand came in a public letter sent to Arun District Council's chief executive James Hassett earlier this week.

It expresses concern about the fact that the popular ice rink, which comes to Bognor Regis every year, has been moved from its traditional location in the Regis Centre car park to a new location in the Arun lorry park in London Road.

Opening on November 24, the ice rink is set to feature dodgems, a waltzer, a g-force ride, a bar and a grill. A spokesperson for Arun District Council said the change in venue is intended to facilitate something ‘bigger and better for the town.’

"This is a really positive addition for businesses in the upper section of London Road and will attract footfall to the wider business area, as well as attracting people to visit Bognor Regis as a town as it’ll have the only ice-rink in the local area,” they said.

Nonetheless, the Bognor Regis-based councillors who sent the letter feel the decision to move the ice rink away from the seafront represents a missed opportunity and might negatively effect town centre footfall during the vital festive season – particularly following the completion of £1.3 million regeneration works on the Place St Maur, which the open letter claims was designed ‘specifically for the ice rink.’

The councillors behind the letter – Jim Brooks, Hugh Coster, Tony Dixon, Steve Goodheart, Francis Oppler, Matt Stanley and Jeanette Warr – have called for specific consultation on similar issues in future.

"As councillors we should not read about these things first in the press – we should be briefed/consulted at a much earlier stage. We seek an assurance from you that this will not happen again,” the letter says.

Councillors have also asked the council if they assessed the potential loss of footfall caused by the moving of the ice rink, and whether or not an arrangement has been reached to ensure parents can pick up their children from nearby Edward Bryant School.