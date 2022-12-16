Councillors pay tribute to former Burgess Hill Town Council leader Pru Moore

Councillors from Burgess Hill Town Council and Mid Sussex District Council have paid tribute to the late Prudence ‘Pru’ Moore.

The former Burgess Hill Town Council leader passed away on November 25, this year, aged 78, after a 40-month battle with cancer.

Pru had lived in the town since her birth on November 21, 1944, and was a member several societies. She was also a Mid Sussex District Councillor and cabinet member.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The current leader of Burgess Hill Town Council Robert Eggleston (Lib Dem) said: “I was sorry to hear of the passing of Pru Moore, my predecessor as leader of Burgess Hill Town Council. It would be fair to say that our relationship, as local politicians from different parties, was fiery and combative. Pru was a person with strong and forceful convictions, but I am sure she was driven by a desire to do her best for the town.”

Prudence 'Pru' Moore from Burgess Hill died on November 25, 2022, aged 78, at St Peter & St James’ Hospice after a brave 40-month battle with cancer

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “I hope Pru’s family find the space and peace to consider her life in all its fulness and remember Pru with fond memories. I would like to offer my sincere condolences to Pru’s family at this time of sadness and grief and offer them my prayers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burgess Hill councillor Mustak Miah (Dunstall Ward) said: “I was very lucky to have a friend like Pru. She was very kind and humble. One of the best things about her was that she was very strong and stood her ground for what she believed in.”

He said she was ‘a wonderful and dedicated public servant’ who spent a lot of time ‘bringing people from all walks of life together to make a better community’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Sadik Ullah, chairman of Burgess Hill Muslim Community Mosque, said: “Her work and achievements in the whole community of Burgess Hill, especially helping the Muslim Community, has left a huge and lasting legacy, which will be felt for many for generations to come.”

Councillor Miah, who is also secretary of Burgess Hill Muslim Community Mosque, added: “Her goodness and commitment to helping people has shown how public service can make a real and lasting change. I have lost a very dear friend and she will be missed by myself and many others. Thank you Pru for everything you have done for Burgess Hill. Love and prayers goes out to her family at this difficult time. May your soul rest in peace.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leader of Mid Sussex District Council Jonathan Ash-Edwards said: “The Councillors and Officers of Mid Sussex District Council are very sorry to learn of the passing of Pru Moore and express our sympathies to her husband Les and wider family.

“Pru represented Burgess Hill Leylands ward at MSDC for 12 years between 2007 and 2019, including six years as cabinet member for Leisure and Sustainability, overseeing our local leisure centres, parks, playgrounds and waste and recycling service.

Advertisement Hide Ad