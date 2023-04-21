The district and county councils are urging the Home Office to ‘urgently’ provide more information regarding plans to build a centre for asylum seekers in East Sussex.

The site at Northeye in Bexhill, a former prison and training centre, is one of three to be chosen in the UK by the Government and will accommodate up to 1,200 people.

The proposals were first announced on March 29. Since then residents in the area have raised concerns, who held a public gathering held outside Northeye on Saturday, April 1.

A joint statement from both councils said: “East Sussex County Council and Rother District Council continue to push for more answers as the Home Office continues to develop plans for the Northeye site in Bexhill.

"We understand the significant concerns that many residents have shared regarding the proposal to house asylum seekers at the site.

"Both authorities are working alongside other partner agencies and local MP Huw Merriman, to urgently obtain more information from the Home Office so that we are more able to fully understand the proposals and assess the effect this scheme would have on residents, the local community and services.

"We continue to work with councils in other parts of the country where potential sites have also been identified by the Government.

"We are also advising the Home Office on how to begin meaningful discussions with residents as soon as possible and we will continue to call on the Government to ensure the Home Office addresses all local concerns. We continue to explore all options within our powers on behalf of our communities.”

Mr Merriman met with Home Office officials on April 12, as well as leaders from local authorities and public services to discuss the plans.

He said: "The Home Office confirmed that the proposed asylum seeker centre at Northeye will only accommodate asylum seekers who currently have an application that is being processed in the UK’s asylum system; for example, those currently residing in hotels.

"Asylum seekers arriving in the UK illegally going forward, such as those coming across The Channel in small boats, will not be accommodated at Northeye.

“Those asylum seekers accommodated at the centre will have been through the security screening process before they arrive at Northeye, and their backgrounds and needs will have been assessed and understood. Only those deemed to have low-level needs will be accommodated there.”

He said the first 400 people are expected to arrive at the centre in September, followed by another 400, with the final 400 arriving by December.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “By designing the site to be as self-sufficient as possible, we would minimise the impact on local communities and services. This includes consideration of impacts to the community during both construction and operational phases. As proposals develop, we will work closely with local stakeholders to manage any impact on the local area.”

1 . The Northeye site in Bexhill The Northeye site in Bexhill Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Public gathering by the gates of the Northeye site in Bexhill on Saturday April 1. Public gathering by the gates of the Northeye site in Bexhill on Saturday April 1. Photo: staff

3 . Northeye site in Bexhill Northeye site in Bexhill Photo: staff

4 . Public gathering by the gates of the Northeye site in Bexhill on Saturday April 1. Public gathering by the gates of the Northeye site in Bexhill on Saturday April 1. Photo: staff