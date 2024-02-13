Councils unite for a democracy evening with local Scouts at Lewes Town Hall
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Scouts joined the Mayor and representatives from the three local councils in the Council Chamber for an entertaining evening exploring issues of local democracy.
The Mayor of Lewes, Councillor Matthew Bird gave a warm welcome to the scouts and outlined the role of Lewes Town Council and the challenges and opportunities of local democracy, including the different responsibilities of the three councils.
Other local authorities were represented by the Chair of East Sussex County Council, Councillor Peter Pragnell, Councillor Imogen Makepeace for Lewes District Council (who is also the Deputy Mayor of Lewes Town Council) and Councillor James Steward from Barcombe Parish Council.
Councillor Matthew Bird said: “The Scouts were really engaged and asked some brilliant and searching questions. Hopefully some of them will go onto represent their communities as local councillors one day.”
The Scout leader told the group afterwards that: "It was clear that the Scouts were very interested in the work your councils do, and democracy more generally."