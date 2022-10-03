Countdown begins to Horsham Lions' annual charity swimathon

Over the last eleven years the Swimarathon has raised over £65,000 which has been donated to a number of local schools, organisations and

charities.

The 2023 Swimarathon takes place on Sunday 26 March 2023 starting at 11.00 and the closing date for entries is 5th February 2023.

A previous swimathon organised by Horsham Lions

Despite Covid we have managed to have a Swimarathon event, albeit at different times of the year which has helped Horsham Lions support those in most need in our Horsham Community. In the last three years we have helped Horsham Matters Foodbank provide food parcels and the last event provided funds for Horsham Lions to provide Christmas food parcels and presents for children of families in need of help locally.

In 2023 the Swimarathon is supporting The Horsham and Crawley Branch of The Samaritans who are celebrating the 50 th Anniversary of its opening this year.

The Samaritans charity makes a big impact on the local community in Horsham.

Branch Director Jacqui Clark says: “Every life lost to Suicide is a tragedy. The Samaritans’ vision is that fewer people die by suicide. Horsham and Crawley Branch alone have 92 active listening volunteers who have shifts lasting between two and five hours.”

It has

Taken 16472 calls from people from people who are experiencing a whole host of different issues, ranging from being lonely, anxious, isolated, bereaved or suicidal. Spent 5397 hours on these calls. Responded to 4724 e-mails from people needing their help and support Responding to 116 contacts on the Samaritans brand new online chat facility, mainly from young people.

Face to face visits to the branch were suspended during the pandemic but they are keen to resume this service as soon as possible.

Donations from Horsham Lions will mean:

£400 enables us to buy brand new T Shirts, fleeces and jackets for our new volunteers to wear when at outreach events. £500 enables the Samaritans to train12 new volunteers. £600 buys individual headsets for new volunteers. £800 will enable us to refurbish our face to face listening room prior to welcoming back members of the public.

The amount donated to the Samaritans by the Lions will include tax recovered under Gift Aid.

Swimarathon teams can consist of people aged eight to 70 upwards:

The team can include up to six swimmers plus an adult non-swimming team captain.

The first team member swims one length of the pool and then rests while the other members take turns to swim a length of 25 metres.

The first swimmer then swims again and so on, for 55 minutes.

The first teams start swimming at 11.00 with other teams starting –on the hour- until 3pm when the last teams start their swim. Eight teams can be accommodated each hour.

You can enter your team today by e-mailing Lion David Trowbridge on david@trowbridge.me.uk for an Entry Form and Information Pack.

Alternatively, you can visit the Horsham Lions Website: www.horshamlions.freeuk.com