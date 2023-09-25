Counter-protestors take a stand outside Chichester hotel amidst refugee fears

Counter-protestors took a stand against an anti-refugee demonstration outside the Chichester Park Hotel yesterday (September 24), in a bid to ‘support everyone’s life to live safely’.

Protestors took to the hotel following a joint statement by West Sussex County Council and Chichester District Council, confirming rumours that a Chichester area hotel is being considered for use as contingency accommodation for asylum seekers.

The statement came alongside the news that the park hotel will be closing as of September 26, and that all bookings, Christmas parties and functions have been cancelled.

Many of the protestors felt that the city will not be able to cope with an influx of refugees, but others criticised what they saw as a hostile reaction to vulnerable people. Keen to make their voices heard, both groups met outside the Park Hotel, bearing placards and banners.

"We welcome refugees as people just like any of us who want a chance to live their life, to work, study, make friends, have families and be part of the community,” a statement from Stand Up To Racism, Portsmouth said.

The spokesperson went on to suggest that most resident’s concerns are actually the result of government policy, rather than refugees: “If you're blaming refugees for a hotel being used as emergency housing then the Tories have taken you for a fool,” they said.

"Anyone who is worried about GP appointments, hospital waiting lists, housing shortages or school places should have been writing petitions and protesting when the tories cut NHS funding, social housing grants and education budgets.

"The Tories need someone to blame for the crash in living standards they've caused, and they want to whip up racism to keep people divided, so refugees are the perfect target.”