Plans to build 1,300 homes at Tangmere are to be considered for the second time by Chichester District Council.

The outline application, from Countryside Properties, was given the nod by the planning committee in March 2021.

But it has to be considered again after the council used its compulsory purchase powers to acquire a small section of land at the Temple Bar Interchange, where the A285 meets the A27.

The land had been incorrectly listed as adopted highway but was needed for the proposed development, prompting the use of a Compulsory Purchase Order.

Illustrative layout of the 1,300 homes at Tangmere. (Image: Countryside Properties)

A report to the committee meeting on Wednesday (August 16) lays out the amendments to the previously accepted scheme.

They are: the removal from the application of 0.34ha of land at Saxon Meadows at the western side of the site, and a minor change to the position of the application boundary line at the northern access into the site.

The rest of the mixed-use development will include a primary school, expanded village centre, community uses, open spaces, playing fields, footpaths and cycleways.

The main access to the site will be from the A27, with two access points from Tangmere Road to the south, along with a secondary access at the western end of Malcolm Road.

Such a huge development will always attract opposition.

Tangmere Parish Council lodged a very strong objection, with concerns including the lack of any legally binding protection from development for the field to the west of Saxon Meadow.

The objection called on the council to ‘pursue mechanisms to provide legal protection from development for the entirety of the field’.

Another concern, this time from Natural England, centred around the production of a Habitats Regulations Assessment (HRA), which looks into whether a development could significantly harm wildlife habitats.

A statement to the council said: “Natural England notes that the [HRA] has not been produced by your authority, but by the applicant.

“As competent authority, it is your responsibility to produce the HRA and be accountable for its conclusions.”

The planning meeting will be held at East Pallant House from 9.30am.