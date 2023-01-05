County council: Teams working hard to reopen Pagham Road 'as soon as possible'

County council teams are working hard to reopen Pagham Road and Lower Bognor Road ‘as soon as possible’, a spokesperson has said.

The news comes after the announcement that Pagham Road was closed yesterday evening (January 4) due to flood damage.

Nearby Lower Bognor Road, which also provides a route in and out of Pagham, was closed in December for the same reasons and still has not opened.

A county council spokesperson said both roads have suffered ‘significant flood-related carriageway damage’, which is hidden by the standing water, making it impossible for most motorists to avoid.

A van on Pagham Road

"We would like to make a plea to road users to please adhere to the “Road Closed” signs, as several motorists have ignored these,” the spokesperson said. “The closures are for the safety of both road users themselves and those trying to tackle the flood water and repair the carriageway so the road can be reopened.”

Even though county council teams are working with their district council counterparts and local landowners to action a solution, doing so might take some time because the ground is still saturated and the standing water has not dissipated.

A notice issued by West Sussex County Council said completion is anticipated by January 31, and closure is effective from the junction with Sefter Road to Lower Bognor Road. Alternative routes will be signed onsite.

"The hard work will continue to try to get the roads open again as soon as possible but this will not be until it is safe to do so,” the spokesperson said.

