County councillor calls for crackdown on speeding in Bognor Regis

The councillor said residents regularly write to him about the issue, referring to noise generated on the North Bersted Bypass late at night, and dangerous speeds on roads like West Meads Drive and Shripney Road.

Responding to their concerns, Cllr Greenway is calling on Sussex Police and the Sussex Safer Road Partnership to allow reports to be made without the full licence plate number.

"Reporting is a vital part of effective policing,” Cllr Greenway said. “But when reporting speeding via the Operation Crackdown website, a full licence plate number is required. Residents tell me that this creates a barrier for reporting their concerns to the police.”

Cllr Keir Greenway

An alternative method for tracking this issue, Cllr Greenway said, is the use of Speed Indicator Devices (SID), a kind of vehicle activated road sign which flashes the speed limit back at road users who approach at speeds in excess of the limit.

Cllr Greenway said he is pushing Parish councils to consider purchasing the devices. Bersted Parish Council, he said, has committed to purchasing one, and the county councillor is calling on Bognor Regis Town Council to do the same.