And having completed a gruelling 118-mile trek in Spain they have banked £3,150 for the deserving cause.

The couple, from Bognor Regis, spent five days on the Camino de Santiago in northern Spain - in memory of Del’s elder brother Martin Keywood who suffered a heart attack - to boost the charity coffers.

Del and Leigh from Bognor Regis raised more than £3,000 walking across Spain

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) is a cardiovascular research charity that funds medical research related to heart and circulatory diseases and their risk factors, and runs influencing work aimed at shaping public policy and raising awareness.

And Del said: "It was an amazing experience walking the Camino and doing it for the British Heart Foundation gave us the energy each day to keep going.

“We met people from all parts of the world walking for various reasons and covered an average of 20-plus miles a day through beautiful eucalyptus forests and Galician farm land and did it through all weather conditions - but marched on.

"You have to get your Camino passport stamped along the route to Santiago de Compostela each day to prove you’ve walked the distance to get your certificate.

"It was great to get to our accommodation each day and the feeling of finally getting to Santiago de Compostela on the last day was unbelievable - so emotional and exciting that we had done it. And it’s left us wanting to plan the next charity fundraiser in the future.

“We also laid shells along the way as a mark of respect to lost love ones.

"A big thank you to all our supporters and those who gave so generously - 113 people donated to make the amazing total of £3,150.

"We now have the walking bug and can’t wait to plan the next adventure."