Couple left shocked and distressed after Henfield swan killing

The man and his girlfriend were walking up to Bentley Bridge when the attack happened at around 10.30 on Wednesday morning.

“We first saw the dog heading for a pair of swans,” said the man, who did not want to be named.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Because of the dips and flood defences, for much of the time nothing could be seen.

A dog was seen killing a swan in Henfield

“On returning back down the Downs Link, we looked back through the trees to realise that the dog and swan were battling around in the water.

“By the time I’d found a way through the trees and fencing and walked along the flood defences, I was too late to save the poor swan.”

He added: “It was very distressing for my partner and for me.”

He said there was no sign of the owner of the dog, a grey German wire-haired pointer.

“This dog is obviously dangerous to wildlife - and could be to a young child,” he added.

He called the RSPCA and informed police about what he had seen

Local birding group Henfield Birdwatch stress the importance of keeping dogs on leads around any wildlife and particularly during the spring and summer.

“There are many ground nesting birds who would be vulnerable to dogs,” a spokesperson said.