Gina Trusler, administration manager at Covers Timber & Builders Merchants in Chichester.

Gina Trusler, administration manager at Covers head office in Chichester, underwent a mastectomy earlier this year and took the decision to shave off her hair before losing it due to chemotherapy treatment. After being contacted by a friend who said she was going to ‘brave the shave’ by also shaving her own hair, Gina set up the Bald Babes for Breast Cancer fundraising initiative, which has so far raised £7,532.

Gina said: "Being open about my diagnosis and sharing my own story has enabled others going through cancer to contact me, including some of my lovely friends. Offering others help and support whilst they are going through their own journey and fundraising for Cancer Research UK's life-saving research has helped me feel like I am giving something back. The support I have around me is overwhelming."

Cancer Research UK relies on a network of supporters like Gina to fundraise and help it invest in and undertake research.

Sarah Verity from Cancer Research UK added: "The fantastic amount of money that Gina has raised so far, including gift aid, could cover the cost of running one of our research groups at the Cambridge Institute for a day.

“The Cambridge Institute is home to 16 research groups and brings together the leading scientists, doctors and nurses across the city to push forward improvements in diagnosis and treatment. In particular, the Cambridge Institute focuses on breast, lung, ovarian, pancreatic, oesophageal, blood and prostate cancer. As Gina’s fundraising is for breast cancer research, the donation will likely go to one of our current research groups.”

Henry Green, managing director of Covers, said: “We’re all so proud of Gina for not only the amazing amount of money she has raised for such a fantastic charity, but also the strength and positivity she has shown during her treatment. As part of Covers funding scheme which we launched in 2019, we have pledged £1,000 to Bald Babes for Breast Cancer to show our support.”