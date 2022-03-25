Covid rates surge in Arun District, with 100% increase in one neighbourhood

Covid-19 rates are surging in Arun District last week, according to figures released by central government and compiled by the JPI Media data team.

The data, covering the week ending March 17, shows almost every neighbourhood in Arun District has reported a considerable increase in cases. North Bersted is leading the way, 106.1 per cent rise in cases. It is closely followed by Aldwick, with a 97.9 per cent increase, and Nyteimber and Pagham with a 93.5 per cent increase.

Rates in central Bognor Regis have also increased by a considerable margin, with a 41.8 per cent surge in reported cases.

Covid-19 rates are on the rise in Bognor Regis

Littlehampton neighbourhoods have reported a much more modest increase this week, with East experiencing a 25 per cent uptake in Covid-19 cases, and West reporting a still-considerable surge of 22.6 per cent.

The only Arun District neighbourhood to report a short-fall in Covid-19 cases was East Preston and Rustington East, where cases fell by 7.7 per cent.

These increases reflect the national picture, with Covid cases rising across the UK.

On the week ending March 17, 570,550 positive cases were reported nationwide, a huge 39 per cent jump on the week prior. Cases roses in 96 per cent of the UK's 380 local authorities, with two areas - Torridge in Devon and Burnley in Lancashire - seeing cases double.