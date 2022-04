As part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, last week members of the Cowdray Estate’s team at the Estate and Cowdray Park Polo Club joined the Forestry department to #plantatreeforthejubilee.

The planting is part of an effort by the Estate to ​restore an avenue of oak trees that once grew in the Deer Park on the Estate, and these trees will be enjoyed by future generations for years to come.