Cowdray Estate search for sandwich fit for a king to mark coronation celebrations

In celebration of the coronation of Charles III on Saturday, May 6, at Westminster Abbey, Cowdray have launched a competition to find a majestic new sandwich encompassing everything from the bread to the filling which can be crowned ‘The Kings Sandwich’.

Coronation chicken was created in 1953 to mark the official coronation of Queen Elizabeth II and is now a sandwich staple; 70 years later it is time to crown a new sandwich and its novel filling which will hopefully become a much-loved addition to our culinary repertoire.

The King’s Sandwich can be made from any type of bread with a novel filling: from a panini to a baguette or even a bap, wrap or burrito. They all qualify for the

competition.

Entrants are required to list their ingredients and the method to make it along with the inspiration.

The winning sandwich will be judged on technical ability, innovation and, of course, taste.

The name of the creator will feature on the Farm Shop Café special menu for the Coronation.

First prize is a two-night stay for two in a Treehouse at Cowdray, lunch for two at the Cowdray Farm Shop Café and a Cowdray Hamper.

The closing date is Friday, April 14 with the entrants being shortlisted by a tasting panel.

The winner will be crowned on Friday, April 21, alongside second and third place winners.

To enter the competition, include your name, email address, recipe, ingredients, sandwich name and inspiration along with a photograph of your creation using the form on the Cowdray website.

