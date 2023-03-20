Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
2 hours ago Members of RMT Union vote to accept pay offer from Network Rail
2 hours ago Gino D’Acampo quits ITV show over contract row
3 hours ago New Doctor Who multi-platform 60th anniversary story revealed
5 hours ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
5 hours ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users

Cowdray Estate search for sandwich fit for a king to mark coronation celebrations

In celebration of the coronation of Charles III on Saturday, May 6, at Westminster Abbey, Cowdray have launched a competition to find a majestic new sandwich encompassing everything from the bread to the filling which can be crowned ‘The Kings Sandwich’.

By Sam Pole
Published 20th Mar 2023, 14:16 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 14:17 GMT

Coronation chicken was created in 1953 to mark the official coronation of Queen Elizabeth II and is now a sandwich staple; 70 years later it is time to crown a new sandwich and its novel filling which will hopefully become a much-loved addition to our culinary repertoire.

The King’s Sandwich can be made from any type of bread with a novel filling: from a panini to a baguette or even a bap, wrap or burrito. They all qualify for the

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

competition.

Most Popular
In celebration of the coronation of Charles III on Saturday, May 6, at Westminster Abbey, Cowdray have launched a competition to find a majestic new sandwich encompassing everything from the bread to the filling which can be crowned ‘The Kings Sandwich’.
In celebration of the coronation of Charles III on Saturday, May 6, at Westminster Abbey, Cowdray have launched a competition to find a majestic new sandwich encompassing everything from the bread to the filling which can be crowned ‘The Kings Sandwich’.
In celebration of the coronation of Charles III on Saturday, May 6, at Westminster Abbey, Cowdray have launched a competition to find a majestic new sandwich encompassing everything from the bread to the filling which can be crowned ‘The Kings Sandwich’.

Entrants are required to list their ingredients and the method to make it along with the inspiration.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The winning sandwich will be judged on technical ability, innovation and, of course, taste.

The name of the creator will feature on the Farm Shop Café special menu for the Coronation.

First prize is a two-night stay for two in a Treehouse at Cowdray, lunch for two at the Cowdray Farm Shop Café and a Cowdray Hamper.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The closing date is Friday, April 14 with the entrants being shortlisted by a tasting panel.

The winner will be crowned on Friday, April 21, alongside second and third place winners.

To enter the competition, include your name, email address, recipe, ingredients, sandwich name and inspiration along with a photograph of your creation using the form on the Cowdray website.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To find out more, and to enter, visit: www.cowdray.co.uk/the-kings-sandwich

Charles IIIQueen Elizabeth II