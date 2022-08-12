Cowdray Farm Shop to appear on Channel 5 Documentary celebrating Britain’s finest farm shops

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Cowdray Farm Shop has been chosen to take part in a Channel 5 two-part series which features some of the country’s best loved and highly regarded farm shops from across the UK.

The programme, Britain’s Poshest Farm Shops will showcase Cowdray Farm Shop’s commitment to its estate and locally sourced produce, as well as its dedicated team at work.

Members of staff are filmed creating bespoke picnic hampers requested by a number of customers to enjoy whilst watching the first polo match of the season, the Cowdray Estate is internationally recognised as the Home of British Polo.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farm Shop Manager Rupert Titchmarsh said: “We are very proud of our offering focusing as we do on the very best produce that the Estate and the wider area has to offer such as locally grown asparagus and Susana & Daughters Cowdray Estate Kefir which both feature in the programme.

“We don’t strive to be ‘posh’, but we do consider ourselves to be accessible to all those who love food. We do strive to ensure that quality and provenance are key factors in choosing products available from the Cowdray Farm Shop.

“We are particularly proud to have an exceptional Deli counter stocking carefully selected, premium quality cheeses and charcuterie and our fantastic butchery, which sells naturally reared meat including Estate produced beef, lamb and venison.”

Airing on Channel 5 on Friday August 19 at 8pm, titled ‘Britain’s Poshest Farm Shops’, the programme showcases Cowdray Farm Shop’s commitment to high

quality Estate and locally sourced produce.

As well as reflecting what the Cowdray Farm Shop stands for, a central element of the programme is showing a behind the scenes snapshot of the staff at work and

their different characters from the chefs in the kitchen to the assistants who form crucial bonds and connections with the farm shop customers.

“We had a lot of fun filming for this programme. It was great to see the camaraderie and the sense of humour on the shop floor and the characters of individual staff

members,” said Rupert.

“I hope that the viewers will see how hard working, knowledgeable and dedicated the team are and will get a behind the scenes glimpse into how passionate we are