A care home in St Leonards which looks after people with autism has been praised by inspectors for the service it offers.

The home at 51 Chapel Park Road, run by East View Housing, was rated ‘outstanding’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) for being safe and given an overall rating of ‘good’.

The home provides personal care to four people with autism.

In their report, CQC inspectors said: “People were at the centre of their care and support. Staff used innovative ways to support people to learn how to manage risks around expressing themselves and risks associated with their physical health. In doing so, risks to people had been significantly reduced and their quality of life had improved. Staff provided consistent and effective support to help people to achieve their goals. People were supported to have maximum choice, control and ownership over their medicines.

Staff at East View Housing - 51 Chapel Park Road, St Leonards

"People were supported by staff that were kind and caring. Staff knew people well and communicated effectively with people to ensure they felt understood and valued. Staff spoke with people in a dignified and respectful way and often made people laugh. Information included in people's care plans was individual and included what was important to the person.

"Staff worked with people to increase their confidence and belief in their abilities. For one person who had always wanted to attend an annual social event, the registered manager worked with the person over a number of years to build their confidence to be able to attend.”

Sarah Rickaby, manager, said: “I am extremely proud of my team and delighted to receive this important recognition by the CQC, to us we are simply doing what we love.”

Tim King, director of East View Housing, said: “We are very proud of all our services within the company, and the team at Chapel Park Road are an absolute credit to their profession and thoroughly deserve this outstanding rating. Working in adult social care can be challenging and the industry has experienced very difficult times in the last few years.