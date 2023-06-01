Thousands of people are expected to attend a three-day open air live music concert series being held in the South Downs in September.

The concerts – ‘Wiston Summer Sounds’ – will feature Craig David, Soft Cell + Heaven 17, Katherine Jenkins and Russell Watson among headline artists.

Organisers, Summer Sounds Ltd, are currently seeking a license from Horsham District Council to sell alcohol at the event being held on the Wiston Estate at Steyning on September 8, 9 and 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They say that the venue – known as The David’s Tent Field on the Wiston Estate – “already holds safe and successful annual open air festivals."

Craig David is among artists set to perform at a three-day Summer Sounds Concert on the Wiston Estate in September (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

It has a crowd capacity of 6,000.

Last year the annual three-day reggae ‘One Love Festival’ was held at Wiston.

Summer Sounds says it is ‘a brand new events company, delivering open-air live music concerts and events along the south coast.’