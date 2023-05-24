Crane appears on North Street as engineers work on the Angel Inn following fire

A huge crane has appeared in North Street as engineers continue working on the Angel Inn hotel following a huge fire in March.

Specialist contractors arrived at the site on May 15 and a crane has been pictured as detailed inspections on the historic frontage take place.

A spokesperson for South Downs National Park said: “This is a complex project with significant health and safety considerations and the project will progress through a series of important stages during the seven-week programme of work. There will be varying levels of activity on site depending where the contractors are in the programme.

“The specialist contractors have to design and install support scaffolding to the facades of both listed buildings to prevent their collapse. They now have access to the buildings to do so. Support scaffolding has also to be installed to the flank wall of the Angel Inn, adjacent to Angel Yard, to prevent the collapse of this wall and to allow vehicular access into Angel Yard once again for the residents. A number of chimneys at the Angel Inn also have to be demolished or removed down to a safe height as they are at risk of uncontrolled collapse.”

A crane appeared in North Street last week

SDNP has also provided answers to a number of FAQs which you can find by visiting www.southdowns.gov.uk/midhurst-fire-updates

The multi-agency recovery group has also created a more detailed FAQs, prepared by Chichester District Council which includes information about business support and highways issues. The FAQs can be found here: www.chichester.gov.uk/article/37648/Midhurst-fire-Frequently-asked-questions