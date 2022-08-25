Cranleigh School celebrate GSCE results with 100% pass rate

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

24% of students at Surrey's leading independent co-educational boarding school received all 9 grades, and 46% of all grades being 9/8.

100 per cent of students gained five or more GCSEs graded 9-4 and 76% of all pupils achieved 9-7 in the core subjects of Maths and English.

Last year, ongoing issues surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic saw public exams cancelled for the second year in a row and replaced by centre-assessed grades.

College Students Opening Exam Results. Photo from Shutterstock. Submitted by Cranleigh School

Exam bodies tried to manage the challenges faced by GCSE pupils, giving some advance information on topics, and providing formulae and equation sheets for GCSE maths, physics and combined science exams.Deputy Head Academic, Mr David Boggitt, said: “We're delighted with the positive response and hard work from our pupils and I'd also like to thank our staff and parents for supporting the year group though a difficult time. Congratulations to all.”In 2019, the last externally examined year and the first in which 9-1 grading was adopted across all subjects, Cranleigh pupils scooped record results, with almost half of all awarded grades being 8/9 across all subjects.

Education Secretary, James Cleverly, said: “Congratulations to everyone getting their results today. Pupils should be incredibly proud of their achievements, especially given the unprecedented disruption they have faced over the last couple of during the last two years."