Lola’s Sanctuary tackled dense overgrowth with tall brambles, nettles and all sorts of dangerous objects to free the animals.

The founder of Lola’s Sanctuary, Poonam Doshi, and a group of volunteers worked throughout the night to free the cats.

The volunteer cat rescue team arrived at 7pm and didn’t leave until 6am the next day.

The kittens are now being taken care of in a foster home

The team spent hours fighting their way through thorns and spider webs to get to the cats. Eventually, the mother cat and three of her kittens were rescued.

A kitten remained in hiding because of an injury. It was looking impossible for the team to reach this last kitten and so, at 4am, the volunteer team made a desperate call for help to Salfords Fire Station.

These firefighters stepped in to save the day, using their expertise to access the final kitten deep within the overgrowth.

Poonam said: “We were elated to finally have all five cats rescued from that dire situation. Due to the condition of the mum cat we believe that she had been dumped, perhaps due to the rising costs of living.

“Animal rescues across the UK are reporting huge increases in the amount of animals being dumped and surrendered since people can no longer afford their care.

“We’re so pleased that we were able to help out this gorgeous little family, who are now safe and happy in their foster home getting all of the care and special attention they need before finding their forever families.”

You can make a donation to the animal sanctuary by using these bank details: Lola's Sanctuary Animal Rescue, Acc: 53505901, and SC: 20-88-13.

Lola’s Sanctuary is a forever home for cats and dogs in need of the love, joy and safety that every animal deserves.