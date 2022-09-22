Crawley author wants to giveaway copies of her book in recognition of Queen Elizabeth II

Sue Wickstead, from Furnace Green, has written a series of children’s books inspired by her work with the Bewbush Playbus and her time as a teacher. Mrs Wickstead and her husband became involved in the original Bewbush Playbus when her son and daughter attended the playgroup and she also wrote the photographic history book.

The project was given a Silver Jubilee Community Award and the plaque was on display in the Crawley Museum for the Queens Platinum Jubilee celebration. And now Mrs Wickstead said: “I would love to give away copies of the Bewbush Playbus book free in recognition of the Queen. I’m hopefully going to sort out sending free copies of the Bewbush Playbus book to the Crawley museum in recognition of the Queens involvement in the history of Crawley. The Museum also has copies of my children's story books which the bus inspired me to write.”

The Crawley Museum exhibit showing the Queen's Silver Jubilee award for Bewbush Playbus in 1977

Mrs Wickstead says The Queen, who died on September 8, had the original history book in 2012 and the story book in 2014. Princess Anne had a copy of Sparky, Prince William had a copy of Gloria in lockdown and Prince Charles - now King Charles III - had a copy of the Carnival Adventure for the Jubilee. Mrs Wickstead added: “I also sent a copy of Daisy Daydream to Prince Harry as Duke of Sussex, but I'm not sure if he got it as it went to America and as a non-working Royal he doesn't have anyone to answer his letters for him.”

After Queen Elizabeth II died, Mrs Wickstead said: “It’s the end of an era. I am pleased to have been part of the Playbus project, which was very well thought of. I'm also pleased that I can continue to keep the bus idea alive with my story writing.”