Crawley barista emerges as finalist in Costa Coffee’s 2024 UK & Ireland Barista of the Year Competition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Adam’s journey to the finals of the UK&I Barista of the Year has been marked by fierce competition, as he outshone hundreds of Costa Coffee baristas across the country. Over the past few weeks, Adam has demonstrated his passion and skills across two challenging regional stages.

Initially, he impressed by crafting four Costa coffee beverages, each meeting the brand’s high standards. Then, the barista showcased his depth of coffee knowledge and sensory skills to create and present his own innovative speciality hot drink.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam is now taking on the 2024 Barista of the Year final for the UK&I, which Costa Coffee has run for 17 years. Taking place on the 23rd and 24th of April over a two-day competition in Liverpool, Adam will be competing against 11 other finalists across three exciting rounds – which will test the baristas expertise, precision and creativity.

Adam Kelly_Costa Coffee's Barista of the Year_UK&I_2024

The stakes are high, as the winner of the UK&I competition, alongside the runners-up in second and third place, will then progress for the prestigious title of Costa Coffee’s Global Barista of the Year in July 2024.