Crawley barista emerges as finalist in Costa Coffee’s 2024 UK & Ireland Barista of the Year Competition
Adam’s journey to the finals of the UK&I Barista of the Year has been marked by fierce competition, as he outshone hundreds of Costa Coffee baristas across the country. Over the past few weeks, Adam has demonstrated his passion and skills across two challenging regional stages.
Initially, he impressed by crafting four Costa coffee beverages, each meeting the brand’s high standards. Then, the barista showcased his depth of coffee knowledge and sensory skills to create and present his own innovative speciality hot drink.
Adam is now taking on the 2024 Barista of the Year final for the UK&I, which Costa Coffee has run for 17 years. Taking place on the 23rd and 24th of April over a two-day competition in Liverpool, Adam will be competing against 11 other finalists across three exciting rounds – which will test the baristas expertise, precision and creativity.
The stakes are high, as the winner of the UK&I competition, alongside the runners-up in second and third place, will then progress for the prestigious title of Costa Coffee’s Global Barista of the Year in July 2024.
To find out more about the Costa Coffee Barista of the Year competition or to apply for a barista role at one of our Costa Coffee stores, please visit: https://www.costa.co.uk/sustainability/people/our-baristas