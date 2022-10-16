Crawley-based Sudhan Welfare Society takes on the ‘Couch to 5K’ programme to encourage healthier living
Members of the Sudhan Welfare Society (SWS) embarked on a couch to 5K programme led by Co-founder of the society and run coach, Semeena Khan.
On Saturday, October 8, SWS saw all nine participants graduate and run their first 5K at Tilgate Parkrun after training incredibly hard for the last 10 weeks.
The society’s walking group came along and walked the Parkrun for the first time to cheer on the ladies. Two even completed the entire 5K course, which is “such an achievement!”, Semeena said.
The SWS team was also joined by friends at Crawley Run Crew who came to support by buddying, spectating and cheering.
Semeena said: “There is a significant lack of representation of South Asians in running and I’m determined to keep doing all I can to help pave the way of change.”
If you’re interested in SWS programmes contact Semeena Khan on: [email protected] sws.community or find her on Instagram.