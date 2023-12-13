Crawley campaigner honoured with prestigious award by the Universal Peace Federation

An inspirational development communicator, author and campaigner from Crawley has been honoured with a prestigious award by the Universal Peace Federation.

Dr Sangita Shrestha receiving her award. Picture: submitted

Dr. Sangita Shrestha, a development communicator, author and a campaigner for global development residing in Crawley, has been conferred with the prestigious Ambassador for Peace award by the Universal Peace Federation. The award function, held on 9 December, recognised her contributions to peace-building initiatives and international development.

With over fifteen years of experience in development communication, Dr Shrestha has played a pivotal role in advocating for women's rights, global education, research communication and environmental causes. Currently, at Feed the Minds, a London-based international development organisation, she champions the voices of women from Africa and Asia and supports the mission of Feed the Minds to empower women in poverty through education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ambassador for Peace Award reflects her commitment to fostering positive change and creating a more harmonious world.

Dr Sangita Shrestha's certificate. Picture: submitted

Upon receiving the prestigious award, she expressed her gratitude, stating, "I am deeply honoured to be recognised as an Ambassador for Peace by the Universal Peace Federation. This award serves as a tremendous source of encouragement for my work, motivating me to further contribute.”

“The Universal Peace Federation Ambassador for Peace award acknowledges individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, advocacy, and a commitment to fostering peace and harmony within communities and across borders”, said Margaret Ali, Director of Universal Peace Federation (UPF) UK.

“This award is not only a recognition for what the awardees have achieved until now; this award encourages to do more for the society along with the other existing Ambassador for Peace awardees. Our team at UPF strives to do our best by offering the awards to a deserving person”, she added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad