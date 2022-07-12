Crawley CAP Centre, which is a combined churches partnership in Crawley, launched the centre in partnership with UK charity Christians Against Poverty (CAP) in 2015.

Debt Centre manager Rachel Dawson said: “Looking back we knew that there was a need in the area, but we were just blown away by how much we were needed.

“Our team has been able to help hundreds of families, with hope and confidence restored, many repossessions stopped, relationships saved from breakdown and possibly even lives saved.

Crawley CAP Debt Centre celebrates seven years of transforming lives in local community

“We have supported over 100 individuals with our CAP budgeting course and also offer a life-skills course, supporting many on tight budgets to learn new skills to remain on top of their bills and budget.

“With the cost of living increasing everyday and budgeting becoming so crucial, it is so important people in our community know the services we have to offer that can and will help and that they all come completely free.”

The Crawley CAP Centre is able to provide an amazing free, face-to-face service in clients homes, offering practical help, by linking in with their partnership with the local Easter Team food bank, which offer food parcels or fuel top ups when needed. CAP also provides emotional support and encouragement.

Service user Yazmin, who has been debt free since 2019 said: “Life before CAP was nerve wracking and a mess. My debt coach really stood by me, without her support and patience I really don’t know what I would have done.

“I was made to realise I am not alone. Just a Massive thank you to all at CAP. You are amazing with what you do.”

The Crawley CAP centre hold drop-in sessions at the local Job centre once a month and also fortnightly on Wednesday mornings at the Easter Team HUB (Town centre).