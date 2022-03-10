Crawley Community Awards 2022: All you need to know including how to nominate and last year's winners

The awards recognise and reward people who give up their time, talents and skills to help and support others in their community and those who have trained, worked and put all their efforts into making real achievements.

In the past few years, the need for help and support in our community has been greater than ever and, as always, the Crawley community stepped up.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nominations are invited for groups and individuals across 16 different categories representing everything from volunteering and charities to education and sports. Nominees must either live, work, volunteer or study within the district or provide a service open to Crawley residents outside the immediate area.

Super Siblings accepting the Charity of the Year award from Community Awards Judge Katie Bennett in 2021

An independent judging panel will consider all nominations and shortlisted nominees will be invited to attend the awards presentation evening at The Hawth in June. Tickets will be free of charge. Winners will be presented with a trophy and framed certificate.

The Crawley Community Awards are hugely popular reflecting the wonderful community spirit that exists in Crawley. The nominations show the appreciation there is for local people who go the extra mile to make a difference to their community. Over the past six years, more than 2000 nominations have been received and there have been more than 100 winning individuals and groups.

The awards presentation evening is always emotional and humbling for everyone lucky enough to be invited to attend. If you know someone who deserves recognition for their efforts or their work in our community, please take a few minutes to complete a nomination. For full information and to nominate please visit crawleycommunityawards.org or send nominations to: Crawley Community Awards, Crawley Borough Council, The Boulevard, Crawley RH10 1UZ or email [email protected]

Businesses interested in joining The Crawley Observer, The Hawth and Crawley Borough Council in supporting this wonderful event are asked to contact Samantha Sheppard at Crawley Borough Council by email on [email protected] or by calling 01293-438539. crawleycommunityawards.orgLast year's winnersCommunity Group – Love Your Neighbour

Education – Lucy Puddephatt, The Gatwick School

Special Recognition – Free Shop Crawley

Community Champions – Telephone Buddies, St. Catherine’s Hospice

Achievement – Matthew Cullis, Leacroft Surgery

Charity – Super Siblings

Volunteer – Marilyn Le Feuvre

Performing Arts – Fi Steps

Community Support – Michelle Souter, Maidenbower Park Community Centre

Community Care – Kaye-Louise Harvey

Sports – Crawley Swimming Club

Local Hero – Daniel Armstrong

Inspiration – Gavin Smith

Volunteer Group – Volunteer Screeners, St. Catherine’s Hospice

Community Health – Saxonbrook Medical