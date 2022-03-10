Crawley Community Awards 2022: All you need to know including how to nominate and last year's winners

The awards recognise and reward people who give up their time, talents and skills to help and support others in their community and those who have trained, worked and put all their efforts into making real achievements.
In the past few years, the need for help and support in our community has been greater than ever and, as always, the Crawley community stepped up.
Nominations are invited for groups and individuals across 16 different categories representing everything from volunteering and charities to education and sports. Nominees must either live, work, volunteer or study within the district or provide a service open to Crawley residents outside the immediate area.
An independent judging panel will consider all nominations and shortlisted nominees will be invited to attend the awards presentation evening at The Hawth in June. Tickets will be free of charge. Winners will be presented with a trophy and framed certificate.
The Crawley Community Awards are hugely popular reflecting the wonderful community spirit that exists in Crawley. The nominations show the appreciation there is for local people who go the extra mile to make a difference to their community. Over the past six years, more than 2000 nominations have been received and there have been more than 100 winning individuals and groups.
The awards presentation evening is always emotional and humbling for everyone lucky enough to be invited to attend. If you know someone who deserves recognition for their efforts or their work in our community, please take a few minutes to complete a nomination. For full information and to nominate please visit crawleycommunityawards.org or send nominations to: Crawley Community Awards, Crawley Borough Council, The Boulevard, Crawley RH10 1UZ or email [email protected]
Businesses interested in joining The Crawley Observer, The Hawth and Crawley Borough Council in supporting this wonderful event are asked to contact Samantha Sheppard at Crawley Borough Council by email on [email protected] or by calling 01293-438539. crawleycommunityawards.orgLast year's winnersCommunity Group – Love Your Neighbour
Education – Lucy Puddephatt, The Gatwick School
Special Recognition – Free Shop Crawley
Community Champions – Telephone Buddies, St. Catherine’s Hospice
Achievement – Matthew Cullis, Leacroft Surgery
Charity – Super Siblings
Volunteer – Marilyn Le Feuvre
Performing Arts – Fi Steps
Community Support – Michelle Souter, Maidenbower Park Community Centre
Community Care – Kaye-Louise Harvey
Sports – Crawley Swimming Club
Local Hero – Daniel Armstrong
Inspiration – Gavin Smith
Volunteer Group – Volunteer Screeners, St. Catherine’s Hospice
Community Health – Saxonbrook Medical
