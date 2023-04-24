Crawley Community Awards 2023 nominations deadline less than three weeks away

The Crawley Community Awards 2022 nomination deadline of May 15 is now less than three weeks away.

Nominees can either work, live, volunteer or be in education or training within the Crawley Borough.

There are no age limits and we welcome nominations for individuals or groups who have been nominated before but not made the final shortlist.

Over the past seven years, more than 2700 nominations have been received but only 150 awards could be made.

Vines Gatwick | Picture © Graham Snook Photography

If you know someone who should be recognised for their work, support or achievements then please visit our website and nominate them today.

Alternatively, please email [email protected]l.com or drop a nomination into the Town Hall.

SPONSOR PROFILE

Vines Group are one of the country’s few privately owned BMW and MINI franchises.

As a business, we have come a long way in four decades, whilst in-keeping our family run ethos, where community is at the heart of all we do.

Through providing new and used cars, motorcycles, and full complement of aftersales services, Motability and business support, we endeavour to ensure that all motorists in the Gatwick, Guildford and Redhill regions are able to benefit from our expertise, and we are proud to be a key employer in the Gatwick and Crawley area.

At Vines, we are all about giving back where we can by supporting the local community and charitable organisations, which is why the Community Category felt particularly important to us and a real reflection of our values.

We enjoy working closely with local community groups and charities within our local area and are currently the proud sponsor of Three Bridges Football Club which is a real passion for many of our staff and customers.

We have career opportunities and apprenticeships available and are always keen to hire from within the local area.

Have a look at our website at https://www.vinesofgatwickbmw.co.uk/ to find out a little bit more about life at Vines or visit https://www.vinesgroup.co.uk/careers/ to join the Vines family.

Congratulations and good luck to all nominees, we are very excited to work with the Crawley Community Awards to recognise the wonderful individuals who have been nominated.

