Crawley Community Awards 2024: All the winners revealed​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

All the winners at this year's Crawley Community Awards | Mark Dunford

​The winners of this year’s Crawley Community Awards were revealed at the annual ceremony at the Hawth.

The ceremony included three performances. The first performance was from Urban City Dance. The commercial street dance school is based at The Hawth and has been providing dance classes for children from age 5 and adults for the past 16 years.

The second performance was by members of the Tamil Learning Centre in Crawley performing Bharatanatyam Indian classical dance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The final performance was from Performing Arts students at Crawley College with All That Jazz from Chicago

Here are all the winners:

CULTURE

Presented by Crawley Town Centre BID.

Winner: Elizabeth Steven

While the restoration of Worth Park was completed in July 2015, the end had plans incorporated provision of a Visitor Centre in Ridley’s Court which was not completed at the time. Liz Steven was an instigator and driving force in achieving this. Her enthusiasm knows no bounds with continual research work into the history of the Worth Park Estate, the Montefiore family and the surrounding area. Liz has worked tirelessly to further the knowledge of the surrounding area by promoting historical connections to the Park and reaching out to the community. The centre is open weekly and for visits by special arrangement.

PERFORMING ARTS

Presented by Graeme Russell, General Manager of The Hawth

Winner: The Silver Birch Singers

The weekly rehearsal of the Silver Birch Singers led by Michael Worts is described as stepping into a warm and welcoming club. There is always an imminent performance to prepare for. These include singing at Care Homes and residences where the audience are encouraged to sing along or to dance should they wish. Larger performances also take place at public events including performing at the Hawth Amphitheatre along with Ensemble Reza and their Community Orchestra. It is well known that singing is good for mental and physical health and this is undoubtedly true of members, whose ages range from 60 something to well over 90.

LOCAL HERO

Presented by Cllr. Jilly Hart, Deputy Mayor of Crawley

Winner: David Barber (accepted by David’s partner Gina with Lee Cook who helps with the project)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This coming festive season will see David transform his family home and front garden into the most incredible Christmas Lights display for the 5th year running to raise money for Autism Support Crawley. The set up includes lots of sensory lighting, a snow machine, a 14 foot decorated real Christmas and a special effect nativity silhouette scene. Every penny raised helps fund carer peer support meetings, family events and workshops to help carers understand more about Autistic minds. Carers are given the tools needed to navigate a tough world so they don’t feel so alone and isolated.

COMMUNITY SPORT

Award presented by Dave Downey on behalf of Everyone Active/K2 Crawley

Winner: Limitless Youth Football Club

Limitless Youth FC is described as more than just a football club. It is a family. Jean and all the coaches and staff have created a club that is truly a benefit to the Crawley community. They have achieved so much both on and off the pitch. The club works to bridge the gap within the minority communities in Crawley through football. Many members are from the Chagossian community. The club is always available to help the children and their families on and off the pitch. The Club always makes sure that every single person who is part of their team always feels included and has a sense of belonging regardless of their background or ability. As the club has grown the one core value that has remained at its heart is the family feeling - that everyone is welcomed and cared for.

PRIDE OF CRAWLEY

Presented by Mark Dunford on behalf of the Crawley Observer

Winner: Crawley Town Football Club

Unlike the rest of the awards, the Pride of Crawley Award winner is chosen by Crawley Borough Council to recognise achievements made on a national level. The award was presented to General Manager, Tom Allman and Football Operations Manager Harry Maynard. 2023/24 was an incredible season for Crawley Town - and beyond anyone’s wildest expectations. The Reds were widely predicted to get relegated from League Two following a season of turmoil. But under the guidance of manager Scott Lindsey, they defied all expectations with an exciting brand of football and they went on to smash records all through the season including most away wins and most goals in a season and, most importantly, reaching Wembley for the first time where they beat Crewe Alexandra 2-0 in the Play-off final to secure promotion to League One.

EDUCATION

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Award presented by Hayley Richardson on behalf of London Gatwick

Winner: Lizzie Cooper

Mrs. Cooper is Special Educational Needs Co-ordinator at St. Andrew’s School in Crawley and received multiple nominations from parents. One typical nomination said “my child has an autism diagnosis and Mrs Cooper has done so much for him, and so many others at this school. Our SEND parent community is very grateful to her for making sure our children are included in school life and are happy and comfortable in their school environment. Nothing she does goes unnoticed, and I want her to be recognised for everything she does. I want her to know how grateful we all are”.

GROUP ACHIEVEMENT

Presented by Rhys Hutchings on behalf of Project Centre

Winner: St. Vincent de Paul

St. Vincent de Paul is a church-based charity which looks out for all members of the local community. Its volunteers pack and deliver weekly food parcels for around 60 families and source furniture and home goods for those in new accommodation. They reach out to those who are going without the essentials, including food, gas and electricity and other essential household items. Their volunteers also offer help to anyone who may feel lonely in their own home, Care Home or other situation who would appreciate a visit from someone who has time for them.

VOLUNTEER

Presented by Ben Davies on behalf of Oander

Winner: Catherine Howe

Alongside working full-time at the Oaks School in Crawley, Catherine volunteers for many local charities. She collects from Asda, M&S, Aldi and Lidl between Monday and Friday each week on behalf of Giving Back Crawley and helps four times a week to cook hot meals for the homeless in Crawley. This busy volunteer also delivers food parcels and hot meals for families in temporary accommodation and in hardship. She also arranges collections for Crawley Free Shop and Ten Little Toes. Catherine volunteers seven days a week and has been doing so for many years. She is rightly described as being absolutely amazing.

SUPPORT GROUP

Presented by Grant Parker on behalf of Mayo Wynne Baxter

Winner: Sistershare

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sistershare Listening Group offers a safe, confidential and non-judgemental space for women in the Crawley area. Women are invited to come and be listened to with other like-minded women. They can share their lived experiences and discuss any mental or physical health challenges. Their doors are open to women from all multi-cultural and religious backgrounds. They embrace equality, diversity and inclusion and value women within all the local communities. The group is described as weekly therapy and an outlet to share their problems with those in similar situations who will offer a sympathetic ear without judgement or prejudice.

VOLUNTEER GROUP

Presented by Hazel Thompson on behalf of CITB

Winner: The Othellos Buddies

The Othellos Buddies are a special group of 11–18 year old volunteers. The Othellos are a group of 20 students with complex special educational needs at Ariel Drama Crawley. They rely on these student volunteers to enable them to access and enjoy their drama, dance and music lessons. Some of the needs and behaviour of these students can be challenging but the Buddies show resilience, compassion and dedication and have had a remarkable impact on these young people’s lives. By giving up their time to volunteer every week, the Buddies positively impact the social development of these students allowing them to be fully included in activities.

FUNDRAISER

Presented by Community Awards Judge, Katie Bennett

Winner: Darren Greenaway

The Greenaway Foundation is a registered charity which was formed in 2011. In that first year Darren provided Christmas dinner and presents for five local families in need. To date they have provided Christmas dinner for over 6,000 families and presents for over 10,000 children. The primary aim of the charity is to provide ad hoc help to local families who ‘fly under the radar’ of getting formal help. Families are brought to their attention primarily through local schools, social services and other charities. Fundraising events are held throughout the year to support the charity which relies on local business sponsorship and the kindness of individual donations.

COMMUNITY CHAMPIONS

Presented by Marilyn Mansfield-Clark, Deputy Lieutenant of West Sussex

Winners: Michael Hayes and Roy Hillier

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike and Roy have been giving up their time to maintain the grounds and the building of Maidenbower Junior School for more than fifteen years. They are an integral part of the schools success, and are admired and respected by all. Whatever the weather, both are on site at 6am each morning. They have a work ethic which is second to none. No job is too big or too small for them and they complete each task with good humour and professionalism. Both are keen and experienced gardeners and they are happy to pass on their knowledge to pupils, parents and staff. All would love to see them given some recognition.

SPORTS TEAM

Presented by Alan Christmas on behalf of Keegans

Winner: Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers

Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers are a big part of grassroots football in Crawley giving more than 400 local children the opportunity to play. The coaches lead with empathy, curiosity and emotional intelligence. There is a high focus on teamwork, growing confidence and being there for each other. In a world often driven by over ambition and pushing only the best players forward, Maidenbower Panthers are there for every member of the squad, regardless of ability. All are equally important and equally valued. It’s a club full of warmth and big hearts. The volunteer coaches definitely deserve recognition for the outstanding work they do and the confidence they instil in the players.

SPECIAL RECOGNITION

Presented by Mayor of Crawley, Councillor Sharmila Sivarajah

Winner: Niru Ravindra

Mrs Niru Ravindra has lived in Crawley for 45 years. Known as ‘Aunty’ within the Sri Lankan community, she is recognised for the help and support she provides for so many. She shows kindness and sympathy to those in need, helping with family problems and day to day worries and concerns. She provides home cooked meals and offers lifts to enable people to attend appointments. Niru also supports the local temple in Three bridges providing accounting and financial support as well as helping with fundraising. She shares her extensive knowledge of Sri Lankan culture with children at the temple helping to pass on the cultural traditions to the next generation.

CHARITY

Presented by Community Awards Judge, Dave Watmore

Winner: Ten Little Toes Baby Bank

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ten Little Toes is a Baby Bank which relocated to the centre of Crawley last year. They are now best placed to offer support to families and parents with children from birth to 12 years in most need of their help. Demand has been higher than ever with the number of referrals doubling year on year. Many of those who come to them are in crisis or facing difficult circumstances and all are helped and supported. The volunteer team members are described as “an amazing team of genuinely giving people, led by JoJo who is one of the most generous and pure souls you will ever meet”.

INSPIRATION

Presented by Anthony Young on behalf of Optime

Winner: Shannaz Noormohamed

Shereen Simms, 35, had only given birth to her daughter eight weeks before she suffered a catastrophic brain haemorrhage. Against all the odds, she survived. And now she is on an incredible journey to recovery and getting back to walking. A huge part of her journey has been her sister Shannaz Noormohamed. Shannaz has been Shereen's full-time carer and rock and has also co-ordinated all the fundraising and publicity to highlight Shereen's incredible story. Shannaz would do anything for her sister and she deserves recognition for everything she has done.

COMMUNITY GROUP

Presented by Emma Madden on behalf of County Mall

Winner: Gravity

Gravity is a social club for people with disabilities and has been running since 2016. There are currently more than fifty members who benefit from this social environment. Activities include quizzes, discos, bingo, karaoke and music workshops. For a couple of hours a week, members can enjoy the freedom to socialise and make new friends. A dedicated, kind and friendly volunteer group helps the club run smoothly. They provide a nurturing environment where the young people can thrive. One person said “I know a number of people who attend and it's a joy to see friendships developing and confidence grow as they look out for one another”.

Compere Duff Eynon congratulated all the winners and those who had been shortlisted for an award particularly with a record 771 nominations received this year. He thanked to the team at The Hawth, particularly Front of House Manager Lorraine Stroud and Technical Manager Alvaro Fernandez for helping deliver the special event.