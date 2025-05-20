Crawley Community Awards 2025: Here are all of this year's fantastic winners
The event – which is always one of the highlights on the town’s calendar – took place at the Hawth Theatre once again.
Here are all the winners (presented by in brackets):
Culture (County Mall) Shobika Thanaseelan and the Niruththiyalayam School of Dance
Achievement (Sue Mullins) Poppy May
Group Achievement (Project Centre) Fiona Newport and Crawley Athletics Club
Community Group (Mayo Wynne Baxter) Inspire Choir
Education (London Gatwick) Janet Noad, Maidenbower Pre-School Playgroup
Fundraiser (Councillor Chris Mullins) Jane Green MBE, SEDSConnective
Inspiration (Oander) Valerie Dobinson
Performing Arts (The Hawth) Desire2Dance
Support Group (Awards judge Katie Bennett) Menshare
Volunteer (CITB) Carol Hayton
Volunteer Group (Mark Dunford, Crawley Observer) The Hawth Audio Description Team
Sporting Achievement (K2 Crawley/Everyone Active) Aarav Ghanshala
Sports Team (Crawley Borough Council) Crawley Game Changers
Mayor's Award – Charity (Mayor cllr Sharmila Sivarajah) Autism Support Crawley
Special Recognition (Optime Group) Sandra Soper
Pride of Crawley (Council leader Michael Jones) Jodie Grinham andKatie-George Dunlevy
There were also performances at the ceremony from Voices of Waterfield, DMT School and Niruththyalayam School of Dance
Video and pictures to follow….