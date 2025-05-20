Crawley Community Awards 2025: Here are all of this year's fantastic winners

Support Group winners Menshare

The Crawley Community Awards 2025 have been handed out to another crop of deserving winners

The event – which is always one of the highlights on the town’s calendar – took place at the Hawth Theatre once again.

Here are all the winners (presented by in brackets):

Culture (County Mall) Shobika Thanaseelan and the Niruththiyalayam School of Dance

Achievement (Sue Mullins) Poppy May

Group Achievement (Project Centre) Fiona Newport and Crawley Athletics Club

Community Group (Mayo Wynne Baxter) Inspire Choir

Education (London Gatwick) Janet Noad, Maidenbower Pre-School Playgroup

Fundraiser (Councillor Chris Mullins) Jane Green MBE, SEDSConnective

Inspiration (Oander) Valerie Dobinson

Performing Arts (The Hawth) Desire2Dance

Support Group (Awards judge Katie Bennett) Menshare

Volunteer (CITB) Carol Hayton

Volunteer Group (Mark Dunford, Crawley Observer) The Hawth Audio Description Team

Sporting Achievement (K2 Crawley/Everyone Active) Aarav Ghanshala

Sports Team (Crawley Borough Council) Crawley Game Changers

Mayor's Award – Charity (Mayor cllr Sharmila Sivarajah) Autism Support Crawley

Special Recognition (Optime Group) Sandra Soper

Pride of Crawley (Council leader Michael Jones) Jodie Grinham andKatie-George Dunlevy

There were also performances at the ceremony from Voices of Waterfield, DMT School and Niruththyalayam School of Dance

Video and pictures to follow….