Crawley Community Awards 2025 - all the winners (Pic by Jon Rigby)placeholder image
Crawley Community Awards 2025 - all the winners (Pic by Jon Rigby)

Crawley Community Awards 2025 picture gallery: All the amazing winners with their awards

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford

Senior editor

Published 21st May 2025, 07:18 BST
The Crawley Community Awards 2025 winners have been announced!

Sixteen deserving winners collected their awards on the Hawth stage in another brilliant ceremony.

It was the 10th year of the awards and the evening did not disappoint with amazing stories and responses to brilliant peformances from Voices of Waterfield, DMT School and Niruththyalayam School of Dance

Photographer Jon Rigby was there to capture all the winners getting their awards.

Janet Noad, Maidenbower Pre-School Playgroup, presented by Barry Cullen from London Gatwick. Crawley Community Awards 2025 (Pic by Jon Rigby)

1. Crawley Community Awards 2025 - Education

Janet Noad, Maidenbower Pre-School Playgroup, presented by Barry Cullen from London Gatwick. Crawley Community Awards 2025 (Pic by Jon Rigby) Photo: Jon Rigby

Fiona Newport and Crawley Athletics Club, presented by the Project Centre. Crawley Community Awards 2025 (Pic by Jon Rigby)

2. Crawley Community Award winners 2025 - Group Achievement

Fiona Newport and Crawley Athletics Club, presented by the Project Centre. Crawley Community Awards 2025 (Pic by Jon Rigby) Photo: Jon Rigby

Poppy May, presented by Cllr Sue Mullins. Crawley Community Awards 2025 (Picture by Jon Rigby)

3. Crawley Community Award winners 2025 - Achievement

Poppy May, presented by Cllr Sue Mullins. Crawley Community Awards 2025 (Picture by Jon Rigby) Photo: Jon Rigby

Aarav Ghanshala, presented by Paul Baker. Crawley Community Awards 2025 (Pic by Jon Rigby)

4. Crawley Community Award winners 2025 - Sporting Achievement

Aarav Ghanshala, presented by Paul Baker. Crawley Community Awards 2025 (Pic by Jon Rigby) Photo: Jon Rigby

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice