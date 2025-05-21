Crawley Community Awards 2025 picture gallery: All the amazing winners with their awards

Sixteen deserving winners collected their awards on the Hawth stage in another brilliant ceremony.
It was the 10th year of the awards and the evening did not disappoint with amazing stories and responses to brilliant peformances from Voices of Waterfield, DMT School and Niruththyalayam School of Dance
Photographer Jon Rigby was there to capture all the winners getting their awards.
1. Crawley Community Awards 2025 - Education
Janet Noad, Maidenbower Pre-School Playgroup, presented by Barry Cullen from London Gatwick. Crawley Community Awards 2025 (Pic by Jon Rigby) Photo: Jon Rigby
2. Crawley Community Award winners 2025 - Group Achievement
Fiona Newport and Crawley Athletics Club, presented by the Project Centre. Crawley Community Awards 2025 (Pic by Jon Rigby) Photo: Jon Rigby
3. Crawley Community Award winners 2025 - Achievement
Poppy May, presented by Cllr Sue Mullins. Crawley Community Awards 2025 (Picture by Jon Rigby) Photo: Jon Rigby
4. Crawley Community Award winners 2025 - Sporting Achievement
Aarav Ghanshala, presented by Paul Baker. Crawley Community Awards 2025 (Pic by Jon Rigby) Photo: Jon Rigby