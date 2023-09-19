Crawley couple travel in style in horse-drawn carriage from wedding to reception - in pictures

If you saw a white carriage pulled by two horses going through the town centre on Saturday, you were not seeing things.

Rod Crowder and Ron Shoosmith used the unique transport to travel from Crawley Registry Office to their reception at the Gatwick Manor. The couple met in April this year and decided to tie the knot within six months.

Rod, 65, said: “I was sitting in the Memorial Gardens and Ron came over and we started chatting. We just clicked and have been together ever since.”

The pair have lived in Crawley for many years. Ron, 76, lived in Broadfield but the pair now live at Rod’s home in Gossops Green. So why did they go for the horse and carriage? “We just wanted to do something a little special, to share the happiness of the day,” said Rod.

The pair both have children and grandchildren. The three bridesmaids were their granddaughters. Rod said: “Unfortunately one of them is not in the picture, she has a fear of horses.”

The pair are spending a week in a cottage in the New Forest, with their two dogs for their honeymoon.

Photographer Colin Leonard captured the day and sent us these photos. You can visit Colin’s website at https://www.clphoto.net/

1 . Wedding of Rod Crowder and Ron Shoosmith Rod Crowder and Ron Shoosmith got married in Crawley on Saturday, September 16. They travelled to their reception venue - the Gatwick Manor - in a horse and carriage. Picture: Colin Leonard/www.CLphoto.net Photo: Colin Leonard

2 . Wedding of Rod Crowder and Ron Shoosmith Rod Crowder and Ron Shoosmith got married in Crawley on Saturday, September 16. They travelled to their reception venue - the Gatwick Manor - in a horse and carriage. Picture: Colin Leonard/www.CLphoto.net Photo: Colin Leonard

3 . Wedding of Rod Crowder and Ron Shoosmith Rod Crowder and Ron Shoosmith got married in Crawley on Saturday, September 16. They travelled to their reception venue - the Gatwick Manor - in a horse and carriage. Picture: Colin Leonard/www.CLphoto.net Photo: Colin Leonard

4 . Wedding of Rod Crowder and Ron Shoosmith Rod Crowder and Ron Shoosmith got married in Crawley on Saturday, September 16. They travelled to their reception venue - the Gatwick Manor - in a horse and carriage. Picture: Colin Leonard/www.CLphoto.net Photo: Colin Leonard