Crawley healthy eating expert says you can have a great Easter without giving up chocolate

Celebrating Easter and even enjoying the occasional chocolate fix doesn’t have to mean waving goodbye to achieving your weight-loss goals, says a Crawley healthy eating expert.

Your local Slimming World consultants

Hayley Caliskan and her team of consultants, who run Slimming World groups in Crawley, Copthorne, Horley and East Grinstead, said: “Easter can be a tough time for slimmers because it feels as though temptation is everywhere.

"However, the key to long term weight loss is balance, so allowing yourself a little tempting treat can often stop you from over-indulging and undoing all of your hard work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The best thing about Slimming World is that no food is off limits. This means you can still celebrate Easter with hearty lamb roast dinners, delicious fish dishes and even a little chocolate.”

Slimming World’s Food Optimising eating plan allows slimmers to satisfy their appetite on filling foods that are low in energy density like pasta, rice, potatoes, fruit and vegetables, lean meat, poultry, fish and more – meaning they need never go hungry.

Hayley continues: “Plus because they can still enjoy small amounts of foods that many weight loss plans cut out – like chocolate, crisps and alcohol – they never feel deprived or unable to sustain their healthy eating habits.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Try this quick and easy chocolate fix this Easter:

You’ll be in heaven with this wickedly creamy dessert. It’s so heavenly you’ll be tempted to have seconds (or thirds!) – and you can without damaging your weight loss.

Serves 4Ready in 1 hour 10 minutes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

100g pot of quark skimmed milk soft cheese500g pot fat free natural fromage frais1 tbsp artificial sweetener1 sachet Cadbury HighlightsGround cinnamon and cinnamon sticks (to decorate)

MethodPlace the quark in a bowl with 400g fromage frais, the sweetener and Cadbury Highlights. Mix well, divide between four glasses and chill for at least one hour. Top each mousse with a spoonful of fromage frais and a dusting of ground cinnamon. If you like, serve decorated with cinnamon sticks and orange zest.

Hayley said: “If this recipe leaves you wanting more, everyone’s welcome at our Slimming World groups, held Monday-Saturdays across the local area. As well as an abundance of delicious recipes, you’re also sure to fall in love with the Slimming World way of life – which means lots of group support, advice and friendship.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hayley and her team of consultants have recently picked up the award for Team of the Month. They have a wealth of experience to help you on your weight loss journey, with no judgement or humiliation, just care and understanding.

For more information including more delicious recipes visit slimmingworld.co.uk or call Hayley on 07735374922.