Crawley MP Henry Smith welcomes £930,000 funding boost to provide homes for the Town’s rough sleepers

Henry Smith MP has welcomed the announcement that Crawley Borough Council will receive £930,000, as part of the Government’s commitment to end rough sleeping by 2024.

This investment from the Government’s Rough Sleeping Accommodation Programme will deliver more than 2,900 homes across the country for rough sleepers.

The money will also fund a team of specialist support staff offering services including mental health and substance misuse treatment.

The Government’s £2 billion investment over three years to end rough sleeping for good will provide the support needed to change thousands of lives.

Local authorities, including Crawley Borough Council, will now receive a share of the £174 million investment in the Rough Sleeping Accommodation Programme, which has already helped thousands of people off the streets.

Henry said: “I’m committed to ending rough sleeping in Crawley and making sure that the most vulnerable can access the support they need.

“That’s why it’s so important that Crawley Borough Council is receiving £930,000 from the Government’s Rough Sleeping Accommodation Programme, helping the council provide support for rough sleepers and start a new chapter in their lives.

“This is a significant step towards ending rough sleeping for good and transforming the lives of the most vulnerable in our community.”

This funding will deliver more than 2,900 move-on homes for rough sleepers across the country, as well as a team of specialist support staff so we can help tackle the underlying issues and get people off the streets for good.

These staff are offering treatment for mental health issues and substance misuse to help long-term rough sleepers and newly homeless people remain in their tenancies.

All housing provided is of a high quality and includes refurbished flats from unlettable homes, new build properties, and converted hotels and schools.

Minister for Housing & Rough Sleeping Eddie Hughes said:“One person sleeping rough on our streets is one too many, and more is needed to help people who find themselves in this terrible situation.

“That’s why I’m delighted to announce this funding for the Rough Sleeping Accommodation Programme, which is supporting people to access housing and, crucially, specialist support to rebuild their lives and become independent again.

“This Government does not just want to make a dent in the number of rough sleepers, we want to end rough sleeping for good, and through innovative programmes like this we’re on track to ensure no one is forced to spend a night on the streets.”